This horror series on Amazon Prime is scaring viewers so much people are struggling to finish watching it

After recently appearing on Amazon Prime following its premiere on MGM+, the relatively obscure series FROM is finally starting to catch attention from horror fans, with viewers even declaring that it's "too terrifying to finish".

The sci-fi/horror series follows the happenings of a strange town in the US, which traps its citizens inside, holding them captive to a group of dangerous creatures that creep out at night from the surrounding woodlands.

It's official synopsis reads: "Unravel the mystery of a city in middle U.S.A. that imprisons everyone who enters. As the residents struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy and seek a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest.”

In the latest season, the trapped townsfolk attempt to unravel the mystery behind their cursed town, leading to even more nightmarish run-ins.

Created by John Griffin, FROM stars Harold Perrineu, as well as Scott McCord, Eion Bailey and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

Executive producers include Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner (the makers behind Lost), as well as Marvel's Russo Brothers.

While it certainly makes for a scary watch, viewers are totally captivated and raving about it on Twitter, with the show now even hitting the streaming platform's top charts.

"Who neglected to tell me about the series #From and how my crazy life would relate to the mayhem, the mischief, and the mystery? Not to mention the villains. Beware of the dark and ALL the things that go BUMP in the night! #wtf" writes one fan.

While another viewer compares its level of spookiness to Ari Aster's critically-acclaimed movie 2018 film Hereditary, stating: "i haven't watched anything that's as scary and creepy as #FROM. this show is absolutely scary, but i'm a mystery and sci-fi nerd, so i will soldier on...last time i watched something that creeped me out was when i watched hereditary, but this? it's on another level."

Another says: "I have just discovered FROM on Stan and I’m losing my absolute mind So good, so scary, so mysterious, so unhinged.”

