Horisont premiere video for Bad News

The Gothenburg purveyors of classic hard rock are premiering their new video for Bad News exclusively with Metal Hammer.

And in true Horisont style, the video is a break from the norm and set in outer space! Speaking to Metal Hammer, the band say: “you can now watch our breathtaking new space video, with astonishing special FX unlike anything you have ever seen before! Set your phasers to stun and your faces to stunned!”

You heard ‘em! Watch the video below.

Bad News is taken from Horisont’s upcoming album Odyssey. Out on Rise Above Records on September 18th.