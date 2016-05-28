Hollywood Vampires guitarist Johnny Depp ordered to stay away from wife

Hollywood Vampires guitarist Johnny Depp has been ordered to stay away from his estranged wife Amber Heard amid claims of violent domestic abuse.

A Los Angeles judge has granted a restraining order against Depp after Ms Heard filed for divorce last week. Court papers reveal the actress says Depp struck her “with extreme force” last Saturday night.

The Guardian reports that Ms Heard also references two further incidents of domestic abuse in the last six months, adding: “During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me.

“I endured excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse from Johnny, which has included angry, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults to me whenever I questioned his authority or disagreed with him.”

The couple split soon after the death of Depp’s mother on May 20, having been married for little over a year.

Court papers filed by Depp’s lawyers say she is “attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse.”

Depp is currently on tour with the Hollywood Vampires. The supergroup’s lineup also includes Alice Cooper and Aerosmith man Joe Perry.