Hindsights confirm split and final show

Hindsights are to play their last ever gig on January 23 after four years together.

The emo rock five-piece will be joined by their friends Landscapes and Bad News at the London Boston Music Room next month.

The band say: “To everyone who has ever supported us, there is no easy way to put it, but as of this moment Hindsights is coming to an end.

“We’re struggling to find words to explain ourselves because of how upsetting this is, however the simplest way to put it is that we feel as if we can’t progress anymore.

“This has been all we’ve put our focus into since December 2011 and now we need to rejuvenate, look after ourselves and make sure that whatever we do next has our full and undivided attention.

“There are absolutely no hard feelings between us.”

They add: “Thank you for making this the experience that it was. We have nothing but love for all of you.”

The band released their debut album Cold Walls/Cloudy Eyes via Beach Community in February, the follow-up to their 2013 EP The Thoughts That Weigh Me Down.