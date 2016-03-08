Hinder unveil acoustic EP Stripped

Hinder are to release their acoustic EP Stripped on May 13.

The record will feature five acoustic versions of original Hinder songs and their cover of Not An Addict by K’s Choice.

The Oklahoma outfit also announced a string of 22 shows in the US with Like A Storm in June.

Hinder say: ”We are going back out on the road with our friends Like A Storm from June 3 to July 3. We are so glad to be touring this great country in the summer and seeing a ton of familiar faces.

“We are also releasing an acoustic album called Stripped with some of your favourite songs from our recent album and a favourite of yours, Get Stoned.”

Hinder Stripped acoustic EP tracklist

Not An Addict Intoxicated Wasted Life Hit The Ground If Only For Tonight Get Stoned

Hinder acoustic tour 2016

Jun 03: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

Jun 04: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Casino, Wolf Den, CT (free show)

Jun 05: Salisbury Blue Ocean Hall, MA

Jun 07: Binghamton Magic City Music Hall, NY

Jun 08: Boston Royale Boston, MA

Jun 10: Marietta Adelphia Music Hall, OH

Jun 11: Traverse City Ground Zero, MI

Jun 13: Cincinnati 20th Century Theatre, OH

Jun 14: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Jun 16: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

Jun 17: Sioux Falls The District, SD

Jun 18: Springfield Boondocks Pub, IL

Jun 20: Colorado Springs The Black Sheep, CO

Jun. 21: Boulder Fox Theatre, CO

Jun. 22: Grand Junction Independence Ballroom, CO

Jun. 25: Reno Cargo, RV

Jun 26: Pasadena The Rose, PA

Jun 28: Modesto Fat Cat, CA

Jun 29: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Jul 01: Agoura Hills The Canyon, CA

Jul 02: San Juan Capistrano The Coach House, CA

Jul 03: Phoenix MIM Music Theater, AZ