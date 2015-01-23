Hinder hire 4th singer in 2 years

Hinder have recruited vocalist Marshal Dutton after parting ways with Nolan Neal – making Dutton the band’s fourth frontman in two years.

Original vocalist Austin Winkler departed in 2013 in the middle of a US tour to enter rehab. Saving Abel singer Jared Weeks filled in for their remaining dates, then Neal was named as full-time replacement last year.

Hinder say in a statement: “As our loyal and beloved fans know, we have been searching to find the perfect fit for two years now – and we recently came to realise that it was right under our nose the entire time.

“Marshal has been a part of the family since 2009 when he began co-writing/producing on the All American Nightmare album. He has been a co-producer on every Hinder release since, and truly loves this band as we do.

“We have been the best of friends for many years and we couldn’t be more excited for the future.”

They’re due to release fifth album When The Smoke Clears on March 3 via The End Records.