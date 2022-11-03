Hey Elon Musk, Geezer Butler has just solved your Twitter problem

If you’ve logged on to the internet for a nanosecond in the last few weeks, you’ll have noticed that Elon Musk has bought Twitter for roughly 832 kadgillion dollars. If that wasn’t big enough news, Musk has said one of the first things he intends to do is charge users $8 a month for a ‘blue tick’ - the little badge beloved of celebrities that signifies a verified account.

Naturally, this brazen attempt by the world’s richest man to wring the last few cents from Twitter users’ bank accounts has caused uproar. Horror author Stephen King, for one instantly shot back: “Fuck that, they should pay me.”

But wait. Geezer Butler, bassist with Black Sabbath and officially one of heavy metal’s founding fathers, has responded with the perfect solution. Geezer – proud possessor of a blue tick himself – suggested that “if Twitter needs help paying the bills”, Musk should charge… $6.66.

That’s right. Not only is Geezer repping metal in the best possible way, he’s also suggesting a more economic price point. Satan and money-saving suggestions? That’s what we want from our metal icons.

Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk has yet to be respond, but we’ll let you know if he does. And check back tomorrow, when Joey DeMaio from Manowar will be solving global warming.