Hetfield: Music saved my life

Metallica mainman James Hetfield says music saved his life, and that writing and playing is helping him come to terms with his “dark” and “shameful” past.

Earlier this month he revealed he struggled with being “King Shit” on stage then being a husband and a dad at home, and earlier spoke about his fear of responsibility.

In a follow-up clip he tells Road Recovery: “You wouldn’t really like me if you knew my story – if you knew what horrible things I’ve done.

“I’m coming to grips with that, because I have groups of people that I’m able to share all my horrible stuff with — shameful, extremely shameful, dark stuff.

“Some of it is things I’ve taken from my parents and carried a little further. Other ones I’ve been able to drop, others I’ve picked up on my own. Shame’s a big thing for me.”

He adds: “Playing music has saved my life – every day saves my life. When I’m able to write a riff, write some lyrics, stuff like that, it’s the way I connect with the world.”

Metallica will headline this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals and are the cover stars of the current edition of Metal Hammer which is on sale now.