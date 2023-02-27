Here's what Slayer would sound like playing Bon Jovi's Livin' on a Prayer

We've all stood staring into the hypnotic dance of a garden fire. Thoughts race around our mind: paying the bills, whether or not the car's MOT is due this month and what would Slayer sound like if they took Bon Jovi's 1986 single Livin' on a Prayer and gave the verses a little more pep.

Step forward, Finnish YouTuber Otu, as he has put in the time and energy to make these fevered thoughts a reality.

He's the man responsible for performing an Alice in Chains-like cover of Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up and whipping up a storm as Slayer decimating Michael Jackson's Beat It.

And like his version of the King of Pop's 1983 banger, he's transformed Bon Jovi's rock anthem and sent it straight to the bowels of hell, with the correct postage.

This video possesses the fury and blur of the thrash masterpiece Reign In Blood and threatens to knock the world from its axis, given the bile and poke of the delivery.

Check it out below and may God have mercy on our souls.

In very much less violent Bon Jovi news, former guitarist Richie Sambora recently revealed that he was discussing the possibility of reuniting with the band, following a 10-year hiatus.

"We're talking about it," the guitarist told Absolute Radio. "I don't think there's any reason not to at this point. Jon was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather. I don't know when Jon's going to get his voice together and [when the reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation."