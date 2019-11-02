Here's the setlist from Bob Seger's final live show

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band have played the final show of their farewell tour, at the 20,000-capacity Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Support came from local band Ghost Hounds.

Seger announced his final tour in September 2018, after returning to the road after back surgery, and after 63 arena shows this year – performing to more than one million fans – the curtain has finally fallen on the singer's live career.

Songs performed at The Wells Fargo Centre were picked from throughout Seger's 50-year career, from 1969's Ramblin' Gamblin' Man through the hits that made his name in the 70s like Mainstreet, Roll Me Away, Like A Rock, We Got Tonight, Turn The Page and Hollywood Nights.

There was also room for two covers: Rodney Cowell's Shame on the Moon, which Seger originally performed on 1982's The Distance, and Bob Dylan's Forever Young, played in tribute to late Eagles' founder Glenn Frey, a close friend who grew up with Seger in Detroit. Full setlist below.

Seger's future plans are unclear, and while he has hinted that it's only the North American part of the tour that's over, he hasn't played outside the continent for nearly four decades. His last UK show was at Wembley Arena in November 1980.

Bob Seger Philadelphia setlist

Simplicity

Still the Same

The Fire Down Below

Mainstreet

Old Time Rock & Roll

The Fire Inside

Shame on the Moon

Roll Me Away

Come to Poppa

Her Strut

Like a Rock

You'll Accomp'ny Me

We've Got Tonight

Travelin' Man

Beautiful Loser

Sunspot Baby

Turn the Page

Forever Young

Ramblin' Gamblin' Man

Encore

Against the Wind

Hollywood Nights

The Famous Final Scene

Night Moves

Rock and Roll Never Forgets