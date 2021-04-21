Here's a rooster singing along to Mudvayne. What a time to be alive!

Forget virtuoso rock’n’roll parrots, they're old news. These days, we’re all about death-growling heavy-metal roosters, specifically, ones that can sing along to Mudvayne.

This month, a TikTok user shared a video of a rather talented rooster giving his best cock-a-doodle-doo along to Mudvayne’s 2000 colossal nu-metal anthem Dig.

During a particularly heavy moment that features a devil-horned Ryan Martinie performing possibly one of the dirtiest slap bass lines known to man, frontman Chad Gray’s deep growl is overtaken by the sounds of a — what we can only assume — is a Mudvayne-loving farm animal.

As his hair-raising squawk comes to an end, his little bird lungs collapse as he falls to the bottom of his coop utterly kaput. Clearly, the riff was just too much — and we’ve all certainly been there.

Recently, Mudvayne announced to be reuniting following their 10 year hiatus to play festival dates in the US this autumn. Let's hope they bring the rooster out for a guest spot.