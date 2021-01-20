A parrot which sings Led Zeppelin, Guns N’ Roses and Beatles songs could be music’s next global superstar

Meet Tico the parrot, the internet’s new favourite rock star.

A beautiful bird with a gift for singing along to its owner Frank Maglio’s covers of classic songs by Led Zeppelin, Guns N’ Roses, The Beatles, Van Halen and more, Tico has become an online sensation.

Maglio has been posting videos of his gifted feathered friend online since April but the duo’s YouTube channel received a nice traffic boost when former basketball star Rex Chapman shared their fabulous version of Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven with his 1.1 million Twitter followers on January 18, leading to the clip receiving more than three million views.

We’re not saying that this is the musical highlight of 2021 to date, obviously. But we’re not not saying that this is the musical highlight of 2021 to date, either.

Forgive the mis-spelling of the song title, but this take on GN’R’s Patience is pretty damn impressive too. We'll let you tumble down the Tico wormhole for yourselves now…