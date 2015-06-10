Hendrix cannabis plan could go up in smoke

Jimi Hendrix is to be the face of a range of cannabis products, a Canadian company has announced – but they’re already being faced with a legal fight.

Nutritional High say they’ve cut a deal with Purple Haze Properties to use Hendrix’s name and likeness on edible items including “hemp oil infused gummy bears, hard candies and health and energy drinkables.”

Products are legal in 48 US state because they contain no THC, a leading active element of cannabis. The firm aims to market packages using the names Purple Haze and Stone Free.

Purple Haze Properties is run by the iconic guitarist’s brother Leon. But Experience Hendrix, chaired by sister Janie, say he doesn’t have the rights to arrange the deal.

Experience Hendrix spokesman Bob Merlis tells the San Diego Union-Tribune: “This has nothing to do with the legitimate family-owned entity which administrates intellectual property associated with Jimi Hendrix. They are quite vigorous in enforcing their rights.”

But Nutritional High boss David Posner says: “We had our legal team go through everything. This will be the first brand to come out in the marijuana industry with a music megastar.”

And he hopes to tie up a deal with the Grateful Dead in the future, adding: “We have approached them through a third party, but there’s nothing substantive to report.”

Meanwhile, Hendrix’s 1970 appearance at the Isle Of Wight festival will be marked with a record attempt at this weekend’s edition. Fans will be asked to buy Hendrix masks, with all profits going to charity, and put them on at an appointed time, with the intention of breaking the record for most masked people in one place.

Organiser John Giddings says: “We wanted to celebrate the 45th anniversary by doing something fun with everyone at the festival this year. By buying a Jimi mask, people can not only take part in this special celebration but also help raise money for our partner charity, WellChild.”