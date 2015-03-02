Helloween promise ‘friendly’ 14th album

Helloween say their upcoming album My God-Given Right has a “friendly” feel and takes elements from their 80s’ era.

The record will be released on June 1 after the band inked a new deal with Nuclear Blast – the label who issued 2000’s The Dark Ride and 2003’s Rabbit Don’t Come Easy.

And guitarist and founding member Michael Weikath says they didn’t spend too much time coming up with a concept for the album, deciding instead to concentrate on the music with producer Charlie Bauerfeind.

Speaking of their 14th album, he tells Rock Overdose: “It’s more open to the public. I wouldn’t say commercial, it’s more friendly. That was also what Charlie wanted to do – it’s typical of ‘80s Helloween and modern Helloween at the same time.

“We didn’t want to worry too much about concepts and what to do – we just wanted to do what we stand for, what we’re known for. And that works out very good.”

The follow-up to 2013’s Straight Out Of Hell is currently available to pre-order in a variety of packages.