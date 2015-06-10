Trending

Heavy Metal Truants depart on historic Download ride

And they're off! 161 miles, buckets of chamois butter, and lots of money raised for good causes

The Heavy Metal Truants departed from London’s Alexandria Palace this morning at the start of a 161-mile rife through the English countryside to Download Festival. The charity bicycle ride — founded by Metal Hammer and TeamRock editor-in-chief Alexander Milas and Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood — is raising money for three children’s charities: Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Childline.

Amongst the riders leaving the capital were Smallwood, Johan Hegg from Amon Amarth, Dave Silver from Savage Messiah, Paradise Lost’s Aaron Aedy, Stoneghost’s Andrew Matthews and Joe Thompson from One For Sorrow. Past rides have featured members of Thunder, Orange Goblin, Tesseract, Trivium, Hell, and more.

“The Heavy Metal Truants are a truly unique bunch, says Alexander Milas, “from fans, to bands, to the great and good of the music industry!”

The Truants will arrive on site at Donington on June 12, having added to the £161,000 the organisation has already raised for charity. For more information, visit www.heavymetaltruants.com.

