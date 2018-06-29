Heart’s Ann Wilson to release new solo album Immortal in September

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has announced details of her new solo album.

It’s titled Immortal and will launch on September 14 via BMG and features a collection of covers of tracks by deceased artists that have inspired Wilson.

Among the songs are Wilson’s interpretations of Audiosoave’s I Am The Highway, David Bowie’s I’m Afraid Of Americans and Luna by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Wilson says: “At this point in my life and career, I am happy to be given any opportunities, and I am really, really proud to be doing this album.

“It’s a project very dear to me – a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years including Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Tom Petty, Chris Cornell, Amy Winehouse and George Michael to name a few.

“I feel these souls have made a real, lasting contribution to the art of the popular song, and to honour them is my deepest pleasure.

“Mike Flicker is working with me on this new album. It has been a wonderful experience for me because I'm not only singing, but directing, too.

“I am able to see the project grow from an idea to a finished song, with no compromises to the original vision. My team and I are not holding back, and you can expect the unexpected on the tracks.

“We'll have some surprise guests on the record, including Jeff Beck, Warren Haynes and Ben Mink. It has been a thrilling endeavour, and I can't wait to share the finished album with you in the coming weeks.”

Ann will head out on the road across North America in support of the new record from next month, while the cover art will be revealed in due course.

Heart have been on hiatus since Ann Wilson’s husband Dean Wetter was handed a suspended sentence for reportedly assaulting sister Nancy’s twin sons in 2016 and revealed her plans to record a solo album back in January.

Ann Wilson - Immortal

1. You Don’t Own Me

2. I Am The Highway

3. Luna

4. I’m Afraid Of Americans

5. Politician

6. A Thousand Kisses Deep

7. Life In The Fast Lane

8. Back To Black

9. A Different Corner

10. Baker Street