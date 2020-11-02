Hear Wednesday 13 raise hell with a vicious version of INXS’ Devil Inside

Halloween may have been and gone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t drag out the annual ‘Goth Christmas’ celebrations a little longer, boys and ghouls.

Self-titled ‘Duke Of Spook’ Wednesday 13 is here to help, delivering a seasonal treat in the form of a vicious new cover of INXS’s Devil Inside. Though the original song surprisingly didn’t crack the UK Top 40 when released as a single in 1988, it reached number 2 in the US, helping push sales of INXS’ Kick album past the four million mark by the end of the following year.

“We’ve been saving this track for something special,” says Wednesday. “I have a great memory of this track as a kid in the late 80s. I actually witnessed the song scare a family member to the point that they screamed at the radio, TURN IT OFF!!”

A ringing endorsement if ever we heard one.

Wednesday 13’s Necrophaze album is out now via Nuclear Blast.

Asked earlier this summer by Metal Hammer whether Murderdolls, his celebrated side project with former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, might ever return to stalk the earth, Wednesday said:

“At the moment it’s just resting in the grave. I won’t say it’s dead because I didn’t think the last one would happen and crazier things have happened. Joey [Jordison] and I have a contact with each other, he speaks with other dudes in the band, the communication line is open. There’s nothing at all in the works, but that’s not to say something won’t happen in the future. I’m doing me right now, y’all.”