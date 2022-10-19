Hear Turnstile soundtracking a new Taco Bell advert

The success of the brilliant Glow On album has projected post-hardcore stars Turnstile into some new territories... Glastonbury festival, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato's Instagram feed... etc,. But we must admit we never expected to hear Baltimore's finest soundtracking fast food adverts.

Well, that's changed now. For Taco Bell is now using the band's Glow On banger Holiday, which first surfaced on June 2021's Turnstile Love Connection EP, as the backing for a new TikTok campaign celebrating the return (apparently) of their rather tasty looking Nacho Fries.

Watch the ad below:

In an additional profile boost for the band, Turnstile have been picked to open for the reunited Blink-182 on their massive 2023 North America arena tour.



The tour launches on May 4 in St. Paul Minnesota and winds through the US and Canada before concluding in Nashville on July 16.

Here's the full-length Holiday on Jimmy Kimmel Live.