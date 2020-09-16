Hear Rise Against mourn the death of the American Dream on new single Broken Dreams, Inc

Rise Against have released their first new song in three years, Broken Dreams, Inc.

The track is taken from the soundtrack to new DC Comics animation Dark Nights: Death Metal, which also features input from Zakk Wylde, Slayer’s Dave Lombardo, Black Veil Bride frontman Andy Biersack and Chelsea Wolfe. The accompanying animated video features art drawn by the series' artist Greg Capullo.

“I’ve seen what you call progress,” sings vocalist Tim McIllrath. “Every warning sign ignored. There’s a muffled voice of reason, but we can’t make out the words.”

Speaking about the track, McIllrath has this to say: “Broken Dreams, Inc. speaks to today's changing landscape of American society, the opportunities that are available to some but not to others, the people who are able to benefit versus those who get left behind, who suffer and end up as casualties. How do we level the playing field so everyone can have a real chance at attaining the American Dream? One word, ‘disruption’.”

“You have to put power into the hands of the people, not business, you have to value people and community over profit. You can't have a shareholder-run country or a shareholder-run world, a world that values profit above all else, because profit above all else can result in dangerous repercussions for humankind.”