Slayer’s Dave Lombardo and Zakk Wylde team up to soundtrack new DC Comics animation Dark Nights: Death Metal

Former Marilyn Manson guitarist, and film/TV music composer, Tyler Bates has enlisted Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo plus Zakk Wylde to provide the soundtrack to Dark Nights: Death Metal, a new online animated series from DC Comics and Loma Vista Recordings.

The first episode of the series, which features Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack voicing the role of Batman, and Chelsea Wolfe supplying the voice of Wonder Woman, is available to watch now.

A full soundtrack album for the Dark Nights: Death Metal series will be released on Loma Vista Recordings. Chicago punks Rise Against have written a new song, Broken Dreams Inc., as the lead single from the series soundtrack.

“Personally, being involved with this soundtrack is really fantastic,” says Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath. “Growing up, my little brother and I would ride our bikes to the newsstand near our house and spend all our money on the latest comic books, and Batman was a favourite.”