Hear Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall savagely guest on new In Hearts Wake song The Flood (Justice)

Parkway Drive singer Winston McCall has guested on a new single by Australian metalcore force In Hearts Wake.

The track, The Flood (Justice), was released today, ahead of In Hearts Wake’s new album, Incarnation, dropping this Friday (July 12).

McCall previously collaborated with the band on their 2012 song Departure (Death).

The Flood was written about the widespread flooding that hit eastern Australia in 2022, as In Hearts Wake singer Jake Taylor explains.

“It was February 2022 and torrential rains hit our home region in Northern Rivers NSW,” he comments.

“Entire towns swallowed two stories underwater. Homes and lives were lost. The floods were biblical.

“My step-dad narrowly escaped out of a second story window by jumping onto a floating mattress."

Taylor continues: “In the weeks that followed, I was out in Lismore NSW delivering emergency supplies with the rest of the band and I bumped into Winston (vocalist of Parkway Drive) who was helping out on a food run.

“We couldn’t believe the destruction we were seeing, and yet at the same time, the resilience and strength of the people.

“12 years since Winston’s last feature on Divination and it felt right to reconnect and collaborate on such an important event that happened to our community.”

To promote the release of Incarnation, In Hearts Wake will tour Australia in September then play across North America in October and November.

See the full list of dates and get tickets via their website.

Meanwhile, Parkway Drive have two US festival dates scheduled for July.

The band will then play a special 20th-anniversary tour of Australia in September, before returning to North America to play Mayhem Festival in San Bernardino, California, in October.

See dates and get tickets through the Parkway Drive site.

Parkway Drive released their latest album, Darker Still, in 2022.