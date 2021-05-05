Hear legendary punk/metal writer Morat rage against spineless politicians on furious new single Undefeated

Cult London punk band Soldiers Of Destruction, fronted by former Metal Hammer writer, photographer and author Morat, have reformed, and will release their debut album Cause And Affect in June.

Now based in Las Vegas, the quartet have shared the first single from the album, Undefeated, with a suitably hard-hitting accompanying lyric video.

Morat says, "Undefeated came about when that useless orange turd was in the White House, but it pertains just as much to Boris Johnson and his muppets in the UK. It's very easy to get downhearted when they rob everyone blind to line their own pockets and literally get away with murder, but for every step they take back to the dark ages, we take a step forward. Gay marriage is legal, weed is legal or decriminalised in a lot of places, and as slow as progress seems, there is still progress. So long as we never give in, we are undefeated.”

A mini biog on the band’s YouTube channel reads: ‘London punk band, originally founded in 1981, Soldiers Of Destruction played around 40 shows with such legends as the Exploited, GBH, UK Subs, and Peter And The Test Tube Babies. Despite having no record deal and never recording anything, the band gained a loyal following eventually headlining venues like the 100 Club, before splitting up in 1984. Now located in Las Vegas, Soldiers Of Destruction are back with a vengeance, with original frontman Morat backed by bassist Dave Thompson, guitarist Cru, and drummer John Feeney. After a long wait the debut album is finally finished and ready for release.’

Cause And Affect features seven brand new Soldiers Of Destruction songs alongside seven older songs which the band have revamped and updated: "It's kind of cool that our new fans don't know which songs are old and which are new, because we've kept the same attitude," says Morat. It features guest vocals from Nick Oliveri (Kyuss/QOTSA) on two tracks, Amphetamines and Also Gazes.



"I've known Nick for years,” says Morat, who was the first UK music journalist to truly champion Kyuss. “When we recorded the song Amphetamines, it was a no-brainer to ask him if he'd scream on it."

Cause And Affect will be released via American't Records on June 18.