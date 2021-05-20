Watch Maria Brink and Andy Biersack team up with Tyler Bates on Meet Me In The Fire

In This Moment’s Maria Brink, writer/producer Tyler Bates, and Black Veils Brides frontman Andy Biersack have united for Meet Me In The Fire, the second taster of the forthcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack album.

“It’s such an honour to be a part of this soundtrack,” says Brink. “I love collaborating with talented people and getting the chance to be creative. Tyler Bates is such an amazing talent and I have loved doing a track with him and Andy Biersack. I think our fans will love this and I hope everyone likes what we created.”





“This soundtrack and motion-comic series was made by fans of comics, for fans of comics and music,” explains Dark Nights: Death Metal executive producer Tyler Bates. “Dark Nights: Death Metal is next-level storytelling by two incredibly talented artists in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. The visual aspect of this comic is entirely compelling, and resonates throughout each song on the soundtrack.”

Also set to feature Idles, Mastodon, Rise Against, Chelsea Wolfe, Grey Daze, Greg Puciatio and more, the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack will be available digitally on June 18 via Loma Vista Recordings.