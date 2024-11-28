"He loved the rock'n'roll spirit, and he certainly loved the view": More of Lemmy's ashes have found a final home, at a famous strip club in London

By
( )
published

Lemmy's afterlife continues to be more lively than many peoples' actual lives

Lemmy surrounded by staff at Stringfellows
Lemmy and friends at Stringfellows nightclub, London (Image credit: Kevin Nixon/Metal Hammer Magazine/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Motörhead legend Lemmy may have left us almost nine years ago, but his ashes continue to make headlines.

In August, a convoy of 55 Harley Davidson motorbikes delivered a bust containing some of his cremated remains to Nottingham's Rock City, where they're now on display. And now, iconic London strip club Stringfellows – set up by the late Peter Stringfellow in 1980 – is to play permanent host to more.

The ashes will reach their final resting place at the venue on December 18, where they'll be kept in an urn shaped like Lemmy's trademark cavalry hat. Their arrival will be celebrated in a ceremony attended by Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell.

In 2016, The Hollywood Times asked Lemmy where he enjoyed spending time when he wasn't on tour.

"Stringfellows in London," he responded. "It’s a high-end strip club. There’s a big welcome there always. I’ve known the owner, Peter, since 1964."

"Stringfellows always held a special place in Lemmy's heart," says Motörhead manager Todd Singerman. "He loved the rock'n'roll spirit Peter brought to the club, he loved the relaxed environment, and he certainly loved the view. I know he's relieved he can get back to enjoying one of his favourite places on the planet!"

Lemmy’s ashes have also been scattered at the German metal festival Wacken Open Air, and some were enshrined at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles earlier this year. In addition, the ashes held at Rock City will be displayed at the nearby Bloodstock Festival annually.

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 38 years in music industry, online for 25. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  