Motörhead legend Lemmy may have left us almost nine years ago, but his ashes continue to make headlines.

In August, a convoy of 55 Harley Davidson motorbikes delivered a bust containing some of his cremated remains to Nottingham's Rock City, where they're now on display. And now, iconic London strip club Stringfellows – set up by the late Peter Stringfellow in 1980 – is to play permanent host to more.

The ashes will reach their final resting place at the venue on December 18, where they'll be kept in an urn shaped like Lemmy's trademark cavalry hat. Their arrival will be celebrated in a ceremony attended by Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell.

In 2016, The Hollywood Times asked Lemmy where he enjoyed spending time when he wasn't on tour.

"Stringfellows in London," he responded. "It’s a high-end strip club. There’s a big welcome there always. I’ve known the owner, Peter, since 1964."

"Stringfellows always held a special place in Lemmy's heart," says Motörhead manager Todd Singerman. "He loved the rock'n'roll spirit Peter brought to the club, he loved the relaxed environment, and he certainly loved the view. I know he's relieved he can get back to enjoying one of his favourite places on the planet!"

Lemmy’s ashes have also been scattered at the German metal festival Wacken Open Air, and some were enshrined at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles earlier this year. In addition, the ashes held at Rock City will be displayed at the nearby Bloodstock Festival annually.