After a weekend in which a bust containing the ashes of late Motörhead leader Lemmy was displayed at the UK's annual Bloodstock Festival, the historic artefact has journeyed to its new home at Nottingham's Rock City. It was delivered to the venue – where Motöhead played 10 shows between 1987 and 2006 – at the head of a convoy of 55 Harley Davidson motorbikes.

The bust will return to Bloodstock for future festivals, but will remain at Rock City for the rest of the year, displayed next to a commemorative plaque that includes a line from Motörhead's classic Ace Of Spades: "You know I'm born to lose, and gambling's for fools, but that's the way I like it baby, I don't wanna live forever."

"We are so excited that the Lemmy bust has arrived at its new home here at Rock City, and are honoured that Bloodstock Festival chose our venue to host the bust here between his annual pilgrimage back to their event each year," says the venue's programmer, Amy Lawson. "It seems fitting that a bust to celebrate such an iconic trailblazer in rock will stay in a venue which is tied so closely to his musical heritage. We can’t wait to welcome his legions of loyal fans to pay their respects to the icon."

Lemmy’s ashes have also been scattered at the German metal festival Wacken Open Air, and some were enshrined at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Motörhead tour manager Eddie Rocha and production assistant Emma Cederblad have both received tattooed using ink made from his ashes, and some were contained in bullets sent to several of his friends, including Rob Halford, Doro Pesch and Headbanger's Ball host Riki Rachtman.

