Haynes to headline Ramblin’ Man blues stage

Warren Haynes has been confirmed as the headline act for the blues stage at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

And it’s been announced that the Gov’t Mule man and former Allman Brothers Band member will be joined at the festival at Maidstone’s Mote Park on July 23-24 by Supersuckers, Simo, Tax The Heat and Sons Of Royalty.

Haynes released his latest album Ashes & Dust last year, admitting it was a departure from his more recognisable style.

He told The Blues Magazine: “It’s more song-based, coming from the storytelling, Appalachian music tradition. I grew up in Asheville. Bluegrass, Celtic, folk and mountain music is everywhere so I was exposed to it from an early age.

“My father was a singer, he had a beautiful voice, and he was influenced by that kind of singing which carried over to Hank Williams, Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley.

“At 14, I was discovering Bob Dylan and voices like James Taylor and Jackson Browne, so at the same time as studying blues, jazz and rock’n’roll, I was also interested in the art of songcraft and telling a story.”

Whitesnake and Black Stone Cherry will also headline the event, while other artists set to appear include Thin Lizzy, Ginger Baker’s Airforce 3, Purson, The Kentucky Headhunters, Headspace, Inglorious and The Zombies, Sebastian Bach and The Cadillac Three.

Tickets for the weekend, including camping passes, are on sale via the official website.