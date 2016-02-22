Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert get married

Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert have tied the knot.

The lead vocalist of Paramore and the New Found Glory guitarist kept wedding details under wraps in the run-up to the big day, which took place at Franklin Theater, Nashville.

E! News report that the pair, along with approximately 50 guests, then celebrated at Franklin’s Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant.

The eatery says: “It was an honour to help Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert celebrate their wedding. The love was flowing – if you’ve seen these two around town, you know what a joy they are. Cheers to love.”

The pop-punk power couple have been dating since 2008 and got engaged in December 2014.

Paramore and New Found Glory are also scheduled to perform at the second annual Parahoy cruising festival which departs from Miami in March.

