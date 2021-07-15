Have a drink on me: official AC/DC beers are on the way

Given the fact that AC/DC lost the late, great Bon Scott to acute alcohol poisoning and that guitarist and bandleader Angus Young is teetotal, the Australian hard rock superstars might not be the most obvious candidates to launch their own branded beers, but capitalism has no time for such inconvenient details.

And so KnuckleBonz and the Calicraft Brewing Company have announced their plans to launch a new music branded beverage line with two officially licensed AC/DC beers: AC/DC PWR UP Juicy IPA and AC/DC TNT Double IPA.

KnuckleBonz and Calicraft said in a statement: “We are excited to announce this is the first in a series of AC/DC branded beers to be featured in this unique collaboration to bring quality beverages to the music superfan.”

AC/DC PWR UP Juicy IPA (6.66%) is said to mix “the tropical hop punch of hazy IPAs with the balance of West Coast IPAs.”

“A blend of Australian Galaxy Hops and American Citra Hops bring massive flavors of bright passionfruit, ripe peaches, and juicy mandarin,” the brewers say. “Inspired by the newest AC/DC album, AC/DC PWR UP Juicy IPA combines new school vibes with old-school cool.

AC/DC TNT Double IPA (8.2%) meanwhile, is a modern take on a classic style, we’re told.

“We blend a mix of Australian Cascade, American Cascade, and Simcoe to create a big, bold 8.2% Double IPA,” the press releases states. “Flavors of fresh cut grapefruit, sweet mango, and fresh pine explode out of the glass. Inspired by the first international AC/DC album — AC/DC TNT Double IPA proves that classics never go out of style.”

Quite.

“We are beyond excited to be collaborating with Calicraft on a new line of craft beers for music superfans,” says Tony Simerman, CEO of KnuckleBonz, Inc. “Many of the bands we have worked with in the Rock Iconz and 3D Vinyl Series will be coming to the new beverage line. There’s not a better band than AC/DC to kick this off.”

At present, the brews are only being launched in the US, so ’DC fans worldwide may have to wait a little longer to join the party.

(Image credit: KnuckleBonz and Calicraft Brewing Company)