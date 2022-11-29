Hate the festive season? Why not blast out this Wham and Limp Bizkit mash-up to drown out that irritating Xmas cheer

Do Christmas songs make you feel queasy? Do you harbour thoughts of committing violent acts upon Santa? Are you feeling...just a little bit tired of the whole Christmas thing? Well, if you're a holiday scrooge and proud, then boy do we have the mash-up for you.

Step in Participation Certificate, who create "dumb sounds for your entertainment" over on TikTok. In one of their latest works, they've combined the quintessential Xmas song, Wham's Last Christmas, with the vocals from Limp Bizkit's Break Stuff. The result? A truly diabolical makeover that will in no doubt cause hot tears of despair to roll down your ruddy, holiday-hating cheeks.

Seriously though, we all know that sometimes Christmas really can be a ball-ache. The forced human interaction, the obnoxious lights, all that tinsel, eurgh... It all adds up to explain why the lyrics from the Bizkit's1999 nu metal rager works so perfectly here: 'You don't really know why but you want to justify, rippin' someone's head off, no human contact, and if you interact, your life is on contract, your best bet is to stay away motherfucker'.

When Fred Durst sang 'It's all about the he-says, she-says bullshit', was he really just talking about Christmas? We think so, very probably.

Either way, we think this mash-up is golden, and for more gloriously cursed creations, these sonic mavericks have also remixed the Wham classic with the lyrics from Slipknot's Psychosocial, for that extra punch of tinsel-tossing aggression.

Check out Wham x Limp Bizkit below:

Alternatively, for those simply wanting to make the soundtrack at their work Christmas party stomach-able, may we suggest you give this floor-filling Rob Zombie x Lady Gaga mashup a spin?

Thank us later.