This gloriously un-hinged mashup of Rob Zombie's Dragula and Lady Gaga's Judas makes us want to bin all our responsibilities and go out and PARTY

Although it might not be a finished project yet, mash-up maestro DJ Cummerbund has more than delivered on his latest creation. As he previews his creative workings on Pro Tools in a new YouTube video, the virtuoso declares that his latest mix is just "something stupid I was playing with yesterday". But our friend is merely being humble, for what we have here is far from stupid.

Judaula, one of Cummerbund's most gloriously un-hinged works, is comprised of Rob Zombie's 1998 spooky stomper Dragula and Lady Gaga's quasi-religious 2011 pop anthem Judas. Kicking off with Zombie's smoky vocals from Dragula's verse and Judas's jaunty rhythm, the song soon explodes into a blinding chorus, crowned by Gaga's dance-inducing, sparkling synth and the rip-roaring Zombie vocals about digging through ditches and burning through witches.

During the mix, which shows his selection of stitched-together, amusingly-titled soundbites ('Lady Gaga yelling I suppose'), Cummerbund also displays the music videos for each song, which during the chorus, show both artists hitting the road on devilish joyrides, which is a nice bit of synchronisation.

We're just sorry there's not a full version, as it would reckon it'd be boot-kicked straight onto party playlists everywhere.

Over the last few years, Cummerbund has been making quite a name for himself as one of the internet's most versatile and entertaining mash-up artists. Some of his best creations consist of Play That Funky Music Rammstein (Rammstein/Wild Cherry), Earth, Wind & Ozzys (Ozzy Osbourne/Earth Wind & Fire) and The Next Sickness (Disturbed/Dr. Dre/Snoop Dogg), among others.

Check out the Rob Zombie/Gaga mash-up below: