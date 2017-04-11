Harbinger release new track The End Of Time

London-based technical death metallers Harbinger are premiering their new song The End Of Time exclusively with Metal Hammer. The band have just signed to Basick Records and are releasing their second EP Human Dust later this year.

Speaking to Hammer about to the track, guitarist Ben Sutherland says it’s about “the negative impact human civilisation is having on Earth, and how we tend to bury our head in the sand rather than accept that we are destroying our planet and ultimately ourselves.”

“We believe that plundering the Earth’s resources for war and consumerism will set the clock ticking for the end of our species,” he continues. “The End Of Time sets the tone for the rest of the EP, which examines humanity’s role in the world around and inside us.”

Human Dust is released June 16, via Basick Records.

