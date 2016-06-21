Trending

Hot new band: Harbinger – leading the new tech metal generation

By Metal Hammer  

Harbinger are leading the next generation of tech metal wizards

Harbinger, band photo

“We’ll obsess over which note needs to come next, but when we bring a song to the practice room to be fleshed out, it’s an organic process,” says Harbringer frontman Tom Gardner of their penchant for the techy stuff.

“We’ll all nerd out a bit when it comes to gear and our respective instruments, though; I feel that’s part and parcel of playing technical music. Technicality and technology go hand-in-hand!”

With a forthcoming appearance at UK Tech-Fest, Harbinger are bringing new-school technicality and good old death metal crunch to the British scene.

“The tech-metal scene is by far the strongest community in UK metal,” says Tom. “It’s so self-aware and the members are committed to keeping the community active, involved and engaged. It’s awesome to see it spreading worldwide.”

SOUNDS LIKE: Cutting edge tech-metal imbued with the spirit of Chuck Schuldiner

FOR FANS OF: Death, Periphery, The Faceless

LISTEN TO: A Fractured World