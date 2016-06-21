Hot new band: Harbinger – leading the new tech metal generation

“We’ll obsess over which note needs to come next, but when we bring a song to the practice room to be fleshed out, it’s an organic process,” says Harbringer frontman Tom Gardner of their penchant for the techy stuff.

“We’ll all nerd out a bit when it comes to gear and our respective instruments, though; I feel that’s part and parcel of playing technical music. Technicality and technology go hand-in-hand!”

With a forthcoming appearance at UK Tech-Fest, Harbinger are bringing new-school technicality and good old death metal crunch to the British scene.

“The tech-metal scene is by far the strongest community in UK metal,” says Tom. “It’s so self-aware and the members are committed to keeping the community active, involved and engaged. It’s awesome to see it spreading worldwide.”

SOUNDS LIKE: Cutting edge tech-metal imbued with the spirit of Chuck Schuldiner

FOR FANS OF: Death, Periphery, The Faceless

LISTEN TO: A Fractured World