Halestorm's Lzzy Hale: Greta Van Fleet's success is a good thing for rock'n'roll

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale says that watching Greta Van Fleet's success is a great thing for the rock genre.

Both Halestorm and Greta Van Fleet have been shortlisted for Grammys, and Hale has spoken exclusively to Classic Rock about the band who have come under fire from some quarters due to their similarities with Led Zeppelin.

Hale says: "As far as Greta Van Fleet and the fact that they have sprung on the scene so quickly and had so much success and so much attention and they’re so good live, I think it’s fantastic.

“I think it’s amazing because it’s kinda like it used to happen back in the 70s, but that hasn’t happened in a long time for a rock band – especially a rock band so young.

“We’re in their corner, we’re rooting for them. We’ve been on the rock scene for many years and this is a rock band who are sitting at the cool table right now and I truly think it’s going to do an amazing thing for all of us in rock’n’roll.”

Lzzy adds: “In this genre, we’ve got to root for each other and stick together and it’s never a competition. This is us representing our genre and preaching it to the masses and they’re just doing such a fantastic job with that. I wish them all the best."

Halestorm will head out on tour across the UK with In This Moment and New Years Day later this year, while Greta Van Fleet are the cover stars of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.