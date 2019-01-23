Halestorm: Rock music isn't part of the mainstream… and we can live with that

Halestorm have enjoyed success throughout their career thanks to their memorable live shows and albums including 2015’s Into The Wild Life and last year’s Vicious.

However, despite their success and other rock bands like them, guitarist Joe Hottinger says that at the present time, rock music has shifted away from the mainstream. But rather than see that at as negative, he says it’s a good thing, as it’s created a different vibe in the scene.

He tells Sam Ash Music: “I like that it's not in the mainstream culture right now. We've got our thing, and it's going well. We're making a living at it. I think it's cool. People are coming out, but it's not a household thing so it feels like there’s like a club – and that's regardless of the genre of rock.

“Besides Greta Van Fleet, what rock band has come through recently? Imagine Dragons isn't a rock band. Sorry, they're a pop group. Same with Paramore. They're a pop band.”

Hottinger adds: “I think one of the luckiest things that ever happened to us was not getting on the pop charts and doing that scene and just maintaining that rock and roll thing. Because you go up, but then you come down real fast. That's gotta be a shitty trip.”

Halestorm will head out on tour across the UK with In This Moment and New Years Day later this year .