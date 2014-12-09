Halestorm going back to basics

Lzzy Hale says going back to basics in the studio brought some “magic” to Halestorm’s upcoming third album.

The band will release the record either later this month or early in 2015 and singer Hale says fans will pick up on the energy captured by producer Jay Joyce in his Nashville studio.

Hale tells Box Of Rock: “We haven’t recorded like this since we were teenagers. We were, all four of us, in the same room and recorded all the basic tracks live to tape.

“And then all the vocal performances are live too — beginning to end; nothing was cut up. And it was really cool. It also was very hard to do. But to get everything to ride on that same wave, we made some magic happen, so I’m so stoked.

“It’s just amazing to hear all the excitement in these new songs. I remember turning to the other guys and I said, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever heard us this way,’ short of doing a live record. And we experimented a lot.”

Halestorm head out on a UK tour in March next year, with support from Nothing More and WIlson.

HALESTORM, NOTHING MORE, WILSON UK TOUR 2015

Mar 02: Norwich UEA

Mar 03: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 05: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 06: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 07: Inverness Ironworks

Mar 09: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 10: London Roundhouse

Mar 12: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Mar 13: Cardiff University Great Hall

Mar 14: Manchester O2 Apollo