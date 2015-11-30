Hail Of Bullets split with singer Martin van Drunen

Hail Of Bullets have split with frontman Martin van Drunen.

The Dutch death metal outfit insist they’ll bring in a replacement, but all of their scheduled tour dates have been cancelled as a result of the split, which the band say is down to a “personal” clash.

Hail Of Bullets say: “On a personal level it’s no longer possible for us to continue the cooperation with Martin. Unfortunately this means we have to cancel all upcoming shows until further notice.

“This does not mean the end of Hail Of Bullets. The main reason for starting this band eight years ago was our mutual love for real death metal and to have fun playing our favourite kind of music and we did not want to lose this ‘fun part.’

“We acknowledge the fact that Martin’s a good singer with a distinctive voice but he’s not the only great singer on this planet. For the record, there’s no hate or anger here, but this simply wasn’t working out anymore. We wish him all the best in his future career. To be continued.”

The band’s latest album, III: The Rommel Chronicles, was released in 2013 via Metal Blade Records.