GnR ex Sorum loved the danger

Former Guns n’Roses man Matt Sorum has admitted he loved the dangerous aspect of life with the band.

And the drummer prefers that kind of experience over the safer approach of groups like the Foo Fighters.

He was a member of Axl Rose’s outfit from 1990 to 1997 and he’s currently working with supergroup Kings Of Chaos.

Sorum tells the Windsor Star: “It’s been a bit of a wild ride – but at the same time, I don’t know if I would have wanted it any other way.

“I see bands with lead singers who are really nice, squeaky clean, and I don’t feel I’m getting that wild rock’n’roll sensibility that I want.

“I love Dave Grohl. But he’s a drummer who got out front with a guitar. Is there any danger in it? Not really. If you see a Foo Fighters show everyone’s going to go home and say, ‘Wow, that was a really nice show.’

“Not everything went perfect in any of the bands I’ve been in – but I know one thing: people on their way home were going, ‘Holy shit, what was that?’”

Sorum describes his time in GnR as “like watching somebody else’s movie” and adds: “Was I really there or was it some sort of warped dream? The whole things was surreal.

“I felt like I really had no control over where I was going. It was scary at times – super highs, super lows. I look at all of that and I’m just happy we’re all still alive.”

