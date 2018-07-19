Guns N’ Roses go acoustic on alternative version of Move To The City

Guns N’ Roses have released a lyric video to accompany an acoustic version of their track Move To The City.

The original version appeared on the band’s 1986 EP Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide and resurfaced on 1988’s Lies.

This acoustic version appears on the band’s recently released deluxe edition of Appetite For Destruction, with the song recorded in 1988.

Check it out below.

Last month, GNR revealed a piano version of their classic song November Rain which was also taken from the Appetite For Destruction re-issue.

That track hit the headlines again earlier this week, when it was revealed that the 1992 video had racked up more than one billion views on YouTube, making it the first video from the 90s to reach such a milestone.

Guns N’ Roses are currently on tour across Europe on the latest leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour. They’ll take a short break later this month before heading to the Far East for further shows throughout November.

Guns N’ Roses remaining Not In This Lifetime 2018 tour dates

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jul 24: Reykjavik Laugardalsvollur, Iceland

Nov 08: Jakarta GBK Stadium, Indonesia

Nov 11: Manila Philippine Arena, Philippines

Nov 14: Kuala Lumpur Surf beach Sunway Lagoon, Malaysia

Nov 17: Taipei Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium, Taiwan

Nov 20: Hong Kong Asia World Expo Arena, China

Nov 21: Hong Kong Asia World Expo Arena, China

Nov 25: Abu Dhabi Du Arena, UAE

Nov 29: Johannesburg FNB Stadium, South Africa