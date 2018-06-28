Guns N’ Roses release alternative piano version of November Rain

Guns N’ Roses have released an alternative take on their classic track November Rain.

The song appeared on their 1991 album Use Your Illusion I, but this previously unreleased piano version was recorded in 1986 during the band’s famous Sound City sessions.

It’ll be included on the Appetite For Destruction deluxe edition, which is set for release tomorrow (June 29) via UMC/Polydor in various formats including CD, 2CD deluxe edition, 2LP 180g vinyl, a super deluxe edition CD box set and a massive Locked N’ Loaded vinyl box set.

November Rain appears on the collection’s fourth disc titled 1986: Sound City Session N’ More.

Earlier this week, GNR released a lyric video for their “lost” track Shadow Of Your Love. A live version previously appeared on the 12-inch version of the band’s 1987 single It’s So Easy and again as a B-side of 1991’s Live And Let Die.

Guns N’ Roses are currently on the road across Europe on their Not In This Lifetime tour.

Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction Deluxe Edition

The ultimate Appetite For Destruction package for Guns N’ Roses die-hards. A total of 73 tracks are included - 49 of them previously unreleased along with a load of bonus content.View Deal

Guns N’ Roses 2018 European tour dates

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden