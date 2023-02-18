Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan gets his own Funko Vinyl Gold figurine

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan is to be immortalised in a new Funko figurine.

The figurine is from Funko's Vinyl Gold range and comes with a "chance of Chase" – which means fans have a 1-in-6 chance of landing a limited special edition version. In this case, the Chase version features Duff in his iconic skull face paint.

Creators Funko say: "Turn up the volume in your music collection with Funko Gold Duff McKagan (opens in new tab), legendary bass guitarist of Guns N’ Roses.

"There's a 1-in-6 chance you may even find the Chase of Duff McKagan wearing his iconic skull face paint. Gold is the perfect way to commemorate some of your favourite, iconic music artists in your collection, and each figure comes in a sleek, display-ready box that is easy to stack with other Gold collectibles.

"Vinyl figure is 5-inches tall. Chase variants are shipped at random. Receiving a Chase with purchase is not guaranteed."

The Funko Duff is available for pre-order now and is due to ship in April.

Funko previously released a Funko Pop Guns N' Roses range, featuring Duff, Slash and Axl Rose.

Guns N' Roses are heavily rumoured to be headliners for this year's Glastonbury festival, although so far only Elton John has been confirmed as a headliner for the event taking place in June.

One massive Guns N' Roses UK show that has been confirmed for 2023 is their appearance at London's Hyde Park on Friday, June 30, for the British Summer Time Festival.

That event takes place less than a week after Glastonbury wraps up.