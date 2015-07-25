Guitar Star Alfie Glass awaits his fate

Alfie Glass will learn if he’s made it through to the final of Guitar Star when the show airs next week.

He’s impressed judges throughout the series and clinched top spot in the Rock Heat final earlier this month.

That was followed by a semi-final appearance last week where he recorded a track at Abbey Road Studios in London. But viewers will have to wait until Tuesday to discover if the 13-year-old son of Solstice guitarist Andy Glass has made it into the final three.

Alfie’s been mentored by Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi and English singer-songwriter Jon Gomm during the series. And Gomm is full of praise for the Skinny Lizard singer.

He says: “Alfie is all about feel so I needed to show him why it’s important to analyse the mechanics of playing guitar sometimes.

“I think he was nervous at first that he wouldn’t be able to get it, but when he did it was like a light switching on. Suddenly he was grooving so much harder than before, and he was just grinning uncontrollably, and for me that’s really rewarding.

“He’s a cool kid with no ego, and a true understanding of the almighty riff.”

Alfie’s competing against the winners of the Classical, Jazz and Acoustic categories for the right to perform on the main stage at the Latitude festival.

The guitarist’s time on the show brought him to the attention of rock photographer Robert M. Knight, who has made him a member of the Ernie Ball Brotherhood Of The Guitar. And Alfie has also landed a guitar endorsement with the company.

Guitar Star will be broadcast on Sky Arts on Tuesday (July 28) at 8pm.