GTA V makers Rockstar have "exciting new projects" to reveal soon

Rockstar Games is notorious for playing its cards close to its chest but the latest indications are that the company is planning to unveil something big and new.

The publisher/developer announced during its quarterly financial report conference call that it is working on “some exciting future projects that will be revealed soon”.

What this means is unclear at the moment although Strauss Zelnick CEO of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two has said in the past that the Red Dead series is one of their cornerstone franchises and the appearance of a game map believed to show a play area from Red Dead 3 appeared on a gamer’s forum last month, before being quickly removed, prompting fresh rumours that more RDR was on the way.

With E3 on the horizon it’s not inconceivable that Rockstar will pop up at some point to unveil a new big title that it has in the works. The company did this last year at the Playstation press conference, announcing the PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA V. Watch this space.