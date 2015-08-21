Grohl's 'social anxiety' over Emmys bash

Dave Grohl has admitted he suffers from social anxiety and that he’s nervous ahead of next month’s Emmys ceremony.

The Foo Fighters frontman is used to performing in front of crowds of thousands, but he’s not especially looking forward to the glitzy Los Angeles event, where the Foos TV series Sonic Highways is up for four awards on September 20 – Outstanding Informational Series, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Sound Mixing and Outstanding Sound Editing.

Grohl tells Gold Derby: “I have a little bit of social anxiety. It might seem hard to imagine, but in rooms like that, I kind of clam up. I mean put me at the fucking Grammys, and I know everybody there, and I’ve got a bottle of whiskey in my hands the whole time, but we’ll see what happens.

“It’s just going to be such a crazy night, I just can’t imagine. I think I’ll feel like that kid who is the new kid at school, the first day at school. I’ll probably just sit down, with my back up against the wall, just nervous, and waiting to see who is going to want to talk to me.”

In three categories, Sonic Highways is up against Cobain: Montage Of Heck – Brett Morgen’s acclaimed documentary on Grohl’s former Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain.