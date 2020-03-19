Greta Van Fleet set for Grammy Museum online feature

The Grammy Museum is just one of the venues around the world that has been forced to close its doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s hosted hundreds of performances and talks with artists down through the years, with a series of Q&A sessions set to be shown online for the first time in the coming weeks - and one of the featured bands is Greta Van Fleet.

Grammy Museum president Michael Sticka says (via Variety): “The Grammy Museum’s doors may be closed, but our mission isn’t. It is our privilege to share these never-before-released interviews by beloved artists with you and bring them into your homes.

“With these programmes, we hope that people will find solace and inspiration. We believe that music has the power to bring us together, strengthen our sense of community and drive us forward, especially in times when it feels like we are being pulled apart.”

The first Q&A broadcast featuring Scarypoolparty was shown last night, with Greta Van Fleet’s set for April 4 from the Grammy Museum site.

In addition, the museum is also running online music lessons which will cover subjects including music production, video production, electronic music classes, seminars on careers in music and more.

A statement reads: “The core of the Grammy Museum’s mission is to provide music education for all. Therefore, while our museum’s physical location is closed until further notice in light of COVID-19, we will release educational content and lesson plans on our website and digital platforms during the closure, continuing our mission of paying tribute to our musical heritage and bringing our community together through music."

Visit the Grammy Museum website for more.