Great Van Vleet's new album is "nearing completion"

Greta Van Fleet have revealed they are putting the finishing touches on their third studio album.

The Michigan band released their second album The Battle at Garden's Gate in 2021. And they tell Heavy Consequence that the follow-up will see them go back to a simpler, more raw sound.

Drummer Danny Wagner says: "It’s nearing completion, and we’re very excited about it."

Bassist Sam Kiszka adds: “It’s conceptually going back to almost the days in the garage, with the raw energy of the sound. But expanding on that because we’re the best musicians we’ve ever been."

In an earlier interview, the bass player gave more detail on the "raw" sound fans can expect. He said: “It’s like the whole concept of going back almost to the roots of what we did, kind of bringing our heads back to that garage time. And not spending all this time making it perfect. But just capturing what’s going on and making it exciting and raw and energetic.”

The band were speaking ahead of a performance at Metallica's third annual Helping Hands charity concert.

Greta Van Vleet will join Metallica on select dates of their world tour in 2023 and 2024. They also have a number of headlining shows lined up, some to make up for dates that were postponed in 2022.

The postponed shows were the result of vocalist Josh Kiszka rupturing an eardrum while performing in Bangor Maine in October. It came months after guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalised with pneumonia that was not Covid-related and which doctors initially had trouble diagnosing.