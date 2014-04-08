Golden Gods Are Go! Vote Now To Win Tickets!

Orange Amplification Presents…The Metal Hammer Golden God Awards 2014 In Association With World Of Tanks lands on June 16, and voting is now officially open!

Head to http://goldengods.metalhammer.co.uk/ right now to see who’s been nominated, cast your votes and grab your chance to win tickets to the show!

Orange Amplification Presents…The Metal Hammer Golden God Awards 2014 In Association With World Of Tanks takes place on Monday, June 16 at the London Indigo2, O2, and will be presented by Steel Panther.

Some amazing names will be playing the awards on the night and, as we recently revealed, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Kill Devil Hill, Dying Fetus and Upon A Burning Body will be setting sail on the Vans Presents…HMS Hammer for our traditional pre-show Boat Party!

Stay tuned for more announcements but in the mean time – get voting and win some tickets!