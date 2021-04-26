Gojira release their final single before the release of new album Fortitude

Gojira have shared one final preview of new album Fortitude before its release on Friday via Roadrunner records.

The track, aptly titled The Chant, hosts a slow-burning, mystical vocal, alongside doom-style guitar chugs and weighty percussion. On its release, vocalist/guitarist Joe Duplantier says to “Let this chant ring in your bones and lift you up.”

Self-described as a “healing ritual”, The Chant stands as the most melodic out of all the recent singles, including the previously-released Another World, Born For One Thing, Into The Storm and the charity-fundraiser Amazonia. So far, Gojira have raised over $250k with Amazonia for The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil , an organization who advocate for environmental and cultural rights of indigenous tribes in the Amazon.

In partnership with social rights platform Propeller, Gojira are holding a fund-raising campaign featuring an auction of special items, as well as a raffle where fans can donate to be entered for a chance to win a hand customized signature Joe Duplantier guitar and a hand-painted drum head by Gojira's Mario Duplantier. Other listings include a Slash autographed top hat and “Appetite” signature Les Paul guitar, a signed Fender Precision bass from Gojira’s Jean-Michel Labadie used to record From Mars to Sirius, and more. Bidding on the final auction items will end April 29 at 3PM PST (11PM GMT).

To view the current auction listings, visit Gojira's page over on Propeller. Gojira have also launched a limited-edition art print to benefit the APIB, which is available via their website.