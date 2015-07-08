Godsticks hit Below The Belt

Godsticks have released a video for their track Below The Belt.

It’s taken from upcoming album Emergence, set for launch on September 4.

The band say: “This is the single edit – the album version is actually a little longer, featuring a heavy and intense instrumental section.

“Below The Belt is one of the most challenging songs we’ve written, and it took many, many different forms during 12 months. That’s how long it took to finally nail the groove we were looking for.”

Emergence is available for pre-order now, with each copy signed by the band and including a free digital version plus two remixes by Bruce Soord.