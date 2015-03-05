Girlschool outline 13th album

Girlschool have confirmed their 13th album will be called Guilty As Sin, and it’s set for launch during the summer via UDR.

They’re nearing completion on the recording project, under produced Chris Tsangarides. It’s their first time working with him since their 1983 EP 1-2-3-4 Rock And Roll.

The NWOBHM stars recently said of the collaboration: “It can’t get better than this – are you excited?”

Girlschool, featuring vocalist Kim McAuliffe, guitarist Jackie Chambers, bassist Enid Williams and drummer Denise Dufort, launch a US tour in May with support from Crucified Barbara, Old James and Velvet Black.