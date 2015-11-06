Trending

Girlschool launch Take It Like A Band lyric vid

By Classic Rock  

Hear track lifted from Guilty As Sin, out November 13

Girlschool have released a lyric video for their track Take It Like A Band.

It’s taken from their 13th album entitled Guilty As Sin, out on November 13 – their first release since 2011’s Hit And Run - Revisited.

The record was produced by Chris Tsangarides and features a cover of Bee Gees hit, Staying Alive.

Girlschool head out on the road later this month across Europe with Motorhead and Saxon – a tour which stretches until the end of February.

Guilty As Sin tracklist

  1. Come The Revolution
  2. Take It Like A Band
  3. Guilty As Sin
  4. Treasure
  5. Awkward Position
  6. Staying Alive
  7. Perfect Storm
  8. Painful
  9. Night Before
  10. Everybody Loves (Saturday Night)
  11. Coming Your Way
  12. Tonight