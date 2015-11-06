Girlschool launch Take It Like A Band lyric vid

Girlschool have released a lyric video for their track Take It Like A Band.
It’s taken from their 13th album entitled Guilty As Sin, out on November 13 – their first release since 2011’s Hit And Run - Revisited.
The record was produced by Chris Tsangarides and features a cover of Bee Gees hit, Staying Alive.
Girlschool head out on the road later this month across Europe with Motorhead and Saxon – a tour which stretches until the end of February.
Guilty As Sin tracklist
- Come The Revolution
- Take It Like A Band
- Guilty As Sin
- Treasure
- Awkward Position
- Staying Alive
- Perfect Storm
- Painful
- Night Before
- Everybody Loves (Saturday Night)
- Coming Your Way
- Tonight